Discover what makes the Rocket City unique with the ‘You are Here’ project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Iconic areas in Huntsville like Big Spring Park and Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment are no secret to residents. It’s the people that are new to area that may need a little more help. The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau is starting a new project designed to help locals and visitors to learn more about points of interest that make the Rocket City so unique.

The You Are Here project, takes a playful approach to highlight 16 locations throughout Huntsville. At all 16 stops, signage featuring a push pin will alert a passersby to a nearby object. Visitors can then read a description of the item – more specifically, an explanation of why that item is unique to the Rocket City.

All signs are attached to structures with a non-permanent adhesive. The project is a free, self-guided activity and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A few of push pin locations include a Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt duck, an unexpected Japanese Tea Garden on Monte Sano Mountain, and the footprints of famed astronaut Alan Shepard in the sidewalk outside of Alabama Constitution Village.

“Part of what makes Huntsville unique as a visitor destination is the fact that our innovation and creativity is woven into so many different facets of our community,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Anywhere people may explore throughout the city, it’s likely they will come across something distinctly Huntsville, whether it’s a piece of art, a piece of our history, or something else that completely immerses them in our culture.”

To access the full list of You Are Here locations and additional information about each stop click here.