× Crews investigating late night fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people are without a home this morning after theirs caught fire Wednesday night.

Volunteer firefighters from Moores Mill and surrounding areas were called to the 100 block of Claty Drive, just off Baltimore Hill Road, around 10:45 pm.

When they arrived, they could see flames coming from one end of the mobile home. Crews were able to put the fire out in about 30 minutes. We are told two adults live in the home and were able to get out safely.

The home sustained major fire damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the couple. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.