Attorney General's Office offers law enforcement officers violent crimes investigations training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state attorney general’s office is helping law enforcement officers learn new tactics to investigate violent crimes.

The office, in connection with the Huntsville Police Department, is providing a two-day training session on Wednesday and Thursday this week. This is an opportunity for law enforcement officers who never stop learning.

“The state requires 12 hours of continuing education,” Capt. Dewayne McCarver with Huntsville Police said. “We go 40 plus here in Huntsville.”

Training is good because rolling up to violent crime scenes and collecting evidence takes skill.

“Anytime we have a crime scene, it’s absolutely vital that crime scene is preserved the best that it can be preserved for any situation,” Capt. McCarver said.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office organized free regional training events this week for law enforcement officials.

“These are all very seasoned investigators who are coming up here and are training the law enforcement personnel in these local communities,” Chief Deputy Clay Crenshaw with the attorney general’s office said.

State authorities said the training is in response to a demand from police chiefs and sheriffs to provide a curriculum specific to violent crime investigations.

“They’re learning how to properly catalog evidence, how to create photographic evidence, that will be in assistance at trial,” Crenshaw explained.

Because the steps these men and women in law enforcement take initially on the scene, matters in the courtroom.

“To make sure that our cases are solid, make sure that we have all of the evidence we can possibly get to ensure the best prosecution of any case,” McCarver added.

Execution of collecting evidence is especially important when it comes to something as complex as a cold case.

“That’s an area that does require a lot of instruction,” Crenshaw said. “I think Chief McMurray wants some help from the AG’s office on creating a cold case unit, and hopefully that will be started pretty soon.”

Fifty law enforcement officials filled all slots for the training. They gained up-to-date information on handling digital evidence and warrants for electronic data.