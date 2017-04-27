29th Annual St. Ann’s Seafood Festival returns to Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Saturday marks the return of one of the Valley's tastiest traditions. The St. Ann's Seafood Festival returns to Decatur for its 29th year.

The long-standing festival will take place on Saturday April 29th from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. There will be seafood gumbo, catfish, shrimp pasta salad and hush puppies along with a selection of pastries and ice cream. Guests can enjoy their food in many of the shaded areas while listening to local area bands. Car enthusiasts can visit the Big Fish Car Show also taking place nearby.

The event takes place on the grounds of the Annunciation of our Lord Catholic Church on Spring Avenue in Decatur. Entry into the event is free.