2 arrests in separate cases lead to $800,000 in drugs being seized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police says drug agents have gotten two drug traffickers off the streets in two separate investigations.

Drug agents with the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC) managed the investigations

Jennifer Hopper

STAC agents arrested Jennifer Hopper on April 21. She’s from Jackson County. Investigators say the takedown came after a two-month investigation into the distribution of large amounts of “Ice” in north Alabama. Agents say they observed Hopper arrive at an address in Gurley. She was taken into custody with approximately one kilo of methamphetamine ice and nearly $6,000 in cash. The street value of the “Ice” was estimated to be nearly $100,000. Hopper was booked into the Madison County Jail, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Andreas Salazar

STAC Agents, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Decatur Police K-9 arrested Andreas Salazar. Investigators identify him as a drug trafficker who was in the Decatur area. Agents say they watched Salazar pull into a Local establishment and made contact. They had information he was in possession of a large amount of cocaine. Agents located seven kilos of cocaine (15.4 pounds) behind the speedometer plate of the vehicle. The street value is estimated at $700,000. Salazar was booked into the Morgan County Jail for Trafficking Cocaine.