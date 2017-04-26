Will the Garden Genie Gloves bring some magic to your garden?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April showers bring May flowers, and for a lot of people, that means gardening. What if you could cut out some of the expensive tools you have to carry around the garden with you?

“Sometimes the most expensive tools are the best tools," noted Jeff Bennett of Bennett Nurseries. "But sometimes you find that little thing that really doesn’t cost that much and does the job.”

Maybe the Garden Genie Gloves ($15) could be "that little thing" for you! It’s a pair, but one glove has durable claws that make it easier to dig, plant, and rake, all without any extra tools.

After noting that the gloves look like part of a Halloween costume, Bennett said the gloves are surprisingly comfortable.

Bennett tested out the Garden Genie Gloves' magic on some leaves and mulch that would normally be raked. "With these claws, it actually digs down pretty good,” Bennett said.

He then tried out the glove's claws on some harder dirt and gravel, and found that pulling weeds out was actually pretty easy.

Deal or Dud verdict: Deal