Suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore says he will run for U.S. Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is setting his sights on Washington, D.C.

After wishing his wife Kayla a “Happy Birthday” and having supporters sing to her, Moore announced Tuesday he will run for U.S. Senate.

“My position has always been God first, family then country. I think I share and know I share the vision of our President Donald Trump to Make America Great Again.”

The fiery Republican jurist joins what’s expected to be a crowded GOP primary field in the Aug. 15 primary.

“I know and I think you do too that the foundations of the fabric of our country are being shaken tremendously,” Moore said. “Our families are being crippled by divorce and abortion. Our sacred institution of marriage has been destroyed by the Supreme Court, and our rights and liberties are in jeopardy.”

A state judicial discipline panel in September permanently suspended Moore. The panel said Moore had urged state probate judges to defy federal court rulings that said that gays and lesbians have a fundamental right to marry. The Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension. Moore denied he did anything wrong.

Moore was also removed as chief justice in 2003 for disobeying a federal judge’s order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state’s judicial building.