Schools donate hundreds of pounds of pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House

DECATUR, Ala. - The parking lot of a Decatur McDonalds doubled as a pop tab party Wednesday, fundraising for the Ronald McDonald house.

The donations help provide a free place for families to stay when they have to travel to Birmingham seeking medical care for their child.

"We recycle the pop tabs," said Stephanie Langford, communications director with the Ronald McDonald House. "Last year we got $11,000 from that recycling program."

WHNT News 19's Jason Simpson helped donors unload their pop tabs, for a cause close to his heart, and those of many other grateful parents.

"We provide that house, that place to sleep, have a hot meal from our volunteers and give you the support you need, emotionally, physically, to make sure you're there for your child," said Langford.

The effort also incorporates Pop Tab Pandemonium, a competition between schools, with about ten north Alabama schools participating.

Multiple schools donated pounds of pop tabs Wednesday, with a particularly large load coming from Eastwood Elementary School.

"We have been doing the pop tab collection for five years at Eastwood, and it's a school wide thing," said Eastwood Elementary School Counselor Wimbreth Hayes.

Winning schools get bragging rights and a year with the traveling trophy. Eastwood Elementary's giving kids helped unload hundreds of pounds of pop tabs.

The money helps shore up the Ronald McDonald house's $1.8 million budget to keep doors open to families year round.