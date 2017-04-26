Round of rain, storms likely late Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stormy weather in the forecast should be no surprise in late April.

2016 was the exception with many communities around here getting little to no rainfall let alone severe weather during the climatological peak of the season.

We find ourselves in a much different scenario this time: several rounds of storms are in the forecast through the weekend with multiple waves of rain and storms possible between Wednesday night and next Monday morning.

Active weather to the west: A significant severe weather outbreak develops on Wednesday west of the Tennessee Valley: centered on Arkansas and Missouri.

That batch of storms shifts eastbound Wednesday night and weakens considerably before moving into Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Showers and storms will likely end in far northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The risk of 'severe' weather is low; however, it's not zero. That's a very important distinction to remember! (READ MORE: The difference between 'low' and 'no' threat on the Valleywx blog)

Some scattered strong storms on Friday: Friday's storms are much less certain; they may not even develop over Alabama and Middle Tennessee.



A warm front moving north across the region should be enough to kick off some scattered, locally-heavy afternoon and evening storms Friday from about 1 PM to 8 PM.

Many communities won't get a drop of rain; a few could get some gusty winds and hail.

Once those storms settle down, you don't have to worry about many showers or storms on Saturday. The chance isn't zero, but most of us stay hot and dry to start the weekend.

Sunday's storm potential: As it stands now, Sunday (mainly afternoon and evening) looks like the day to circle on the calendar to really be ready for some active storms. Many things can change between now and then to reduce or potentially enhance the threat. In other words, don't get worked up yet, but pay attention to the forecast going into the weekend.

We will be able to be much more specific about Sunday's threat once we get past the storms moving through late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

