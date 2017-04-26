× National small business week kicks off at local success story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Today the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce kicked off their “Shop Small Shop Local” campaign. The initiative is in honor of National Small Business week, which starts next week.

In Huntsville, small business is big business. When it comes to small businesses, “94 percent of all of our companies have fewer than 50 employees, so we really engage with small business,” said Greg Brown.

Brown is the Vice Chair of small business and events for the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. As far as the city is concerned, every week is small business week.

Brown said it’s important to them to have event like this.

“Try to provide the environment and the resources and the networking to help everyone find their niche here in Huntsville,” he said.

And what better place to kick off small business week than local success story Pizzelle’s Confections?

“It gives us a chance to get out there and be recognized, and let people know what we’re all about,” said owner Caitlin Lyon.

Lyon said Huntsville is a great place for small businesses because of the community of support they have.

“When Huntsville decided that they were going to get on the shop small shop local band wagon, they committed to it completely,” she laughed.

It was that same small business support that allowed Pizzelle’s to expand to a bakery as well, on their fourth anniversary last month.

They credit their success to their customers and small business supporters.

“After just 4 years we seriously have a very sizable, very loyal customer base in Huntsville-Madison County. They’re just wonderful and we wouldn’t be here without them,” said Lyon.

Both Huntsville and Madison city leaders want to encourage you to shop small business next week, and support your friends and neighbors.