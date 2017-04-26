National Child Vehicular Heatstroke Awareness and Prevention Day 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to the safety organization KidsAndCars.org, on average, once every nine days a child dies of heatstroke in a vehicle.

Wednesday, April 26th marks National Child Vehicular Heatstroke Awareness and Prevention Day. Experts call these tragic incidents 100% preventable.

Already this year, five children have died from heatstroke inside vehicles, and summer is still two months away:

A boy, 1, died Feb. 6 in Pinecrest, Florida A boy, 2, died Feb. 28 in Brandon, Florida A girl, 3, died March 28 in Ville Platte, Louisiana A boy, 1, died April 4 in Vestavia, Alabama A boy, 23 months, died April 14 in Burleson, Texas

Since 1990, almost 800 children have died in these incidents. According to KidsAndCars.org, an average of 37 children die every year and in 2016, 39 children died.

Safety steps include: