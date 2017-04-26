× Morning Mimosas? House debate Sunday morning alcohol sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to let some local governments decide if restaurants can offer up Sunday morning mimosas and other alcoholic drinks.

The bill would allow county commissions and city councils, in areas where Sunday alcohol sales are legal, to authorize restaurant sales to begin at 10:30 a.m. Currently, sales often don’t begin until noon or later.

Representatives approved the bill Tuesday with a 43-25 vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Lawmakers bogged down for nearly two hours of debate over the brunch bill.

Rep. Juandalyn Givan, the bill’s sponsor, said areas might want to expand the time to support the restaurant industry.

Some lawmakers opposed expanding alcohol sales.

Representatives added an amendment to prohibit changing the time if it had been set through referendum.