× Monrovia Church of Christ hosts ‘Free Shopping Day’ this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Organizers for The Closet at Monrovia Church of Christ have scheduled their “Free Shopping Day” for Saturday, April 29th. The church is located at the intersection of Nance Road and Capshaw Road.

Families that may be facing financial stress due to job loss, illness, or other problems have the opportunity to “shop” through donated clothes from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

There are no strings attached. The congregation of the Monrovia Church of Christ gives the clothes away for free.

Some of the available items will be spring and summer clothes, shoes and backpacks.​

The Closet has helped more than 1,700 families through their program The Closet.