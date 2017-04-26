Lauderdale County’s largest polling location has been moved

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The largest voting precinct in Lauderdale County has been relocated.

Orange barrels line U.S. Highway 43 in Greenhill. A road-widening project began in 2016 and is expected to last for several more months.

This construction has eliminated a lot of parking at the Greenhill Senior Center. A location which doubled as a polling place.

“When that happened we knew we needed to do something,” stated Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow. “So I started looking for alternative polling locations in the event we needed it, if those parking issues were not able to be resolved at the senior center.”

With Governor Kay Ivey calling for a special election later this year, Judge Motlow had to act quickly.

After talking with several area churches, Motlow moved the voting location four miles away.

Judge Motlow said Atlas Church of Christ was one of the only locations big enough to handle the number of voters.

“Atlas has a billboard on Highway 43 that directs people to where the church is, and we will probably put a sign out there ourselves that directs voters to where voting will be held,” Motlow explained.

The Board of Registrars will now begin notifying more than three thousand voters in Greenhill of the change.

Atlas Church of Christ is located at the intersection of County Road 73 and County Road 36, one mile off Highway 43 in Greenhill.

The move will be in effect for the special election primary on August 15th.