Huntsville Mother Advocates for Pro Midwife Bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - 84 to 11. That's was the Alabama House vote to decriminalize midwifery. It's been a controversial topic in the state for years.

This was actually the first time a pro midwife bill made it to the house floor. Those who support the bills this a step in the right direction.

"I just started crying and I couldn't stop crying for like 10 minutes. Tears of happiness of that the possibility that we do have another child my midwife could come to Alabama," said Elise Schultz, mother of two.

Her first child was born by C-Section in a hospital. When she became pregnant with her second, she wanted to try something else.

"I decided to go to a midwife in Tennessee where she was able to talk through my fears talk through any risks and together we were able to have a plan," she said.

Alabama is one of two states in the nation that doesn't allow a midwife to help a woman give birth.

"I can have my baby at my house. My husband could've delivered, but no one that's trained could be there," said Schultz.

Those who oppose legalizing midwifery in Alabama believe that more home births could lead to complications.

Schultz said it doesn't need to be the new norm, it just needs to be an option.

"I am a firm believer that everyone is entitled to their own choice of how they want to birth. And what works for one person is not the right thing for someone else," said Schultz.

Midwives have not been able to legally practice in the Yellowhammer State since 1975.

The bill is now in the hands of the senate.