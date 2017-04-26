Huntsville Hospital Foundation hosts first annual ‘Bed Races’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Lifesaver Club at Huntsville Hospital is made up of employees who donate money back to the hospital to help pay for focus projects. They’ve spent the last month fundraising—And, of course, no fundraiser is good without a little competition.

On Wednesday, hospital employees from seven different departments took to the parking lot to race hospital beds. Yes, you read that right.

The race was just for fun, but all of the money raised by the employees over the last month is going towards new hospital beds.

The department that raises the most money gets a portion of the funds for their department to purchase equipment.