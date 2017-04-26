× Governor Ivey declares April 27 a Day of Remembrance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In memory of the sixth anniversary of the 62 deadly tornadoes which struck Alabama on April 27, 2011, Governor Kay Ivey has declared April 27, 2017, as a “Day of Remembrance.” The Governor has also ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who lost their lives in the historic storm.

“April 27, 2011, will forever be a part of our history. It is fitting and right that all Alabamians pause in remembrance of those lost and in honor of those who survived one of the most devastating natural disasters in our state,” Governor Ivey commented. “As we commemorate the sixth anniversary of these tornadoes, we must also remember the resolve of our people. Alabamians are hardworking, resilient people, and our response in the face of this tragedy is proof of our strength.”

As a result of the 62 tornadoes which struck Alabama on April 27, 2011, over 11,000 houses were demolished across 43 counties. More than 250 people were killed by the storms.

In remembrance of April 27, 2011, all flags across the state are to be lowered to half-staff from sun up to sun down on April 27, 2017.

Information provided by Governor Kay Ivey’s Office.