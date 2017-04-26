× Getting Huntsville healthy

If you need an opportunity to get moving and get healthy, the city of Huntsville is ready to help.

May 4 will mark the beginning of two months of Healthy Huntsville events. The events range from salsa dancing to the Mayor’s Bike Ride to yoga.

Mayor Tommy Battle says “It’s easy to justify the many reasons why you don’t have to time to exercise, and we want to help everyone throw those excuses out the window.”

Healthy Huntsville events will be centered in Big Spring Park.

For more information, you can go to huntsvilleal.gov/healthyhuntsville.