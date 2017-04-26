DeKalb County Commission is honoring victims on Thursday in honor of the April 27th storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - After the tragic storms that occurred on April 27, 2011, "A committee was formed and funds were raised to build a memorial," said Ricky Harcrow, President of the DeKalb County Commission.

They usually have a ceremony at this memorial but not this year. They'll be honoring victims in a different way. "I've ordered that all our county buildings fly their flag at half-staff," said Harcrow.

The municipalities have also been asked to do the same. "To commemorate that day and to honor the memory of those who lost their lives that day."

It'll also be a reminder to citizens how important it is to be prepared.

"This may not happen again this year or next year," said Harcrow. "Hopefully, it'll never happen again, but more than likely it will."

He stressed the importance of having a plan and participating in programs like "Code Red," a free alert system provided by the county. "As inconvenient as a call at 2 o'clock in the morning might be, it could save your life."

As we approach the 6th anniversary, the wounds of April 27th are still fresh to many, "it's a day that we'll never forget."