Decatur Police ask for help finding man wanted for theft

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are asking for your help locating Kent Maurice Oliver. He’s charged with Theft of Property in Decatur and Athens.

Oliver, 33, may be driving a white 2004 Ford pickup with tag #44CZ231 or a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with tag #44BB861.

Police say Oliver is 6’1″ tall and weighs 235 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address was 1215 Audubon Lane, Apt. 110 in Athens, AL. Police say Oliver lives in Athens, but frequents Decatur. They say he will probably be in the company of an unidentified white female.

If you have any information that will help locate this subject please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.