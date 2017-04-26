× Crane overturns at site of new Florence hospital

FLORENCE, Ala. – Earlier today, a crane overturned at the construction site of Florence’s new hospital.

North Alabama Medical Center officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident and the structure does not have damage.

Construction was temporarily halted today out of an abundance of caution. Officials expect that construction will continue as planned tomorrow.

They do not anticipate this incident impacting progress or the completion date of the new hospital.

Officials say that there are stringent safety controls in place at the construction site and a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.