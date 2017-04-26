× Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama warns Alabamians of phone scam

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to make Alabama residents aware of a current telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country.

Officials said these scammers represent themselves as Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees. The perpetrator may use various tactics to obtain or verify the victim’s personal information.

It is important to know that Blue Cross does not make outgoing calls to verify or update your personal information.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield officials said calls were reported to come from the number 1-518-381-2264.