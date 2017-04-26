Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama warns Alabamians of phone scam
BIRMINGHAM, AL – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to make Alabama residents aware of a current telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country.
Officials said these scammers represent themselves as Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees. The perpetrator may use various tactics to obtain or verify the victim’s personal information.
It is important to know that Blue Cross does not make outgoing calls to verify or update your personal information.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield officials said calls were reported to come from the number 1-518-381-2264.
If there is a situation where you do give over personal information, Elizabeth Garcia of the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama said to do the following:
“Call your local banks, local credit card companies and put a fraud alert on all your accounts with the three major credit reporting firms,” she said.
Those firms are Transunion, Equifax, and Experian. If you normally do online banking, place alerts on each account so that you will be notified by email or text of any transaction based on parameters you set. This will help you spot fraudulent activity on your accounts right away.
“If you see any fraudulent activity on your accounts go ahead and track that and be ready to report it right away,” she said.
The credit reporting agencies are available 24/7 online or over the phone. You can call them immediately with any questions.