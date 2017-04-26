× 7 Marshall County inmates charged with inciting a riot and damaging state property

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged seven inmates with additional charges. They are accused of causing a jail disturbance and causing damage to the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says seven inmates complained to jail staff about their evening meal on Saturday. The warden had an additional meal prepared for the inmates to satisfy their complaint.

Investigators say the inmates, after receiving the second prepared meal, acted together by taking their meal trays and damaging multiply sprinklers, damaged a kiosk and destroyed a phone. The damage to the sprinkler system resulted in a flood of the jail floor. The damage estimate is not yet complete.

The seven inmates involved have been identified as:

Nathan Winston Stephens, 30, of Albertville

Adrian Michael Renteria, 23, of Albertville

Randall Odell Ginn, 30, of Henager

Cory Lee Ward, 37, of Albertville

Kevin Stanley Miotke, 26, of Grant

Darrel Leon Hopson Jr, 38, of Albertville

Carsel Wayne Tawbush, 26, of Crossville

Deputies responded to the disturbance along with officers from the Guntersville Police Department. They were able to stop the incident and maintain control of the jail.

Investigators say one inmate injured himself when he damaged the kiosk and phone. The inmate was treated and released.

Sheriff Scott Walls says only seven inmates in one cell block participated out of 235 total inmates.