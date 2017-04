× Wreck causing delays on County Line Road in Madison

MADISON, Ala.-Police are on the scene of a wreck on County Line Road south of Highway 72. Traffic is being diverted.

Emergency officials tell us two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time.

