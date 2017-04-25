Two James Clemens Jets receive offers from Ole Miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. (AL.com) - James Clemens produced three 2017 SEC signees, and one league member is getting a head start on a newwave of Jets talent.

Ole Miss offered 2019 quarterback/safety Jamil Muhammad and 2019 defensive tackle Daevion Davis today.

The Rebels offered Muhammad (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) as a safety, James Clemens coach Wade Waldrop said. Muhammad took over as the starting quarterback last season after the Jets opened 0-2. He went 8-2 and helped James Clemens advance to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Muhammad completed 48-of-114 passes for 503 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a strong arm and showed ability to do damage with his feet when leaving the pocket.

