TVA adjusting dams in Northern Alabama

A viewer living in Lacey’s Spring called WHNT Tuesday afternoon to ask about the Guntersville dam, which they live downstream from, so we decided to take action and create a list of all the dams across Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Listed below is each dam along with its discharge rate as of Tuesday.
- The Wilson dam located on the Tennessee River between Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will be spilling until further notice.
- The Wheeler dam located on the Tennessee River between Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties is discharging at a rate of 128,933 cubic feet per second.
- The Guntersville dam located on the Tennessee River in Marshall County will be spilling until further notice.
- The Nickajack dam located on the Tennessee River in Marion County will be spilling intermittently until further notice.
The follow dams are non-power dams, but are used to regulate flooding.
- The Bear Creek dam located in Franklin County, AL will discharge at a rate of 300 cubic feet per second until further notice.
- The Little Bear Creek dam located in Franklin County, AL will discharge at a rate of 60 cubic feet per second until further notice. Also note that the Little Bear Creek Reservoir is currently down for inspection.
- The Upper Bear Creek dam located in Franklin County, AL will discharge at a rate of 300 cubic feet per second until further notice.
- The Cedar Creek dam will discharge at a rate of 160 cubic feet per second until further notice.
More information on dams in the Tennessee Valley can be found at the TVA’s website.