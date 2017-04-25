TVA adjusting dams in Northern Alabama

A viewer living in Lacey’s Spring called WHNT Tuesday afternoon to ask about the Guntersville dam, which they live downstream from, so we decided to take action and create a list of all the dams across Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Listed below is each dam along with its discharge rate as of Tuesday.

The Wilson dam located on the Tennessee River between Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will be spilling until further notice.

The Wheeler dam located on the Tennessee River between Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties is discharging at a rate of 128,933 cubic feet per second.

The Guntersville dam located on the Tennessee River in Marshall County will be spilling until further notice.

The Nickajack dam located on the Tennessee River in Marion County will be spilling intermittently until further notice.

The follow dams are non-power dams, but are used to regulate flooding.

The Bear Creek dam located in Franklin County, AL will discharge at a rate of 300 cubic feet per second until further notice.

The Little Bear Creek dam located in Franklin County, AL will discharge at a rate of 60 cubic feet per second until further notice. Also note that the Little Bear Creek Reservoir is currently down for inspection.

The Upper Bear Creek dam located in Franklin County, AL will discharge at a rate of 300 cubic feet per second until further notice.

The Cedar Creek dam will discharge at a rate of 160 cubic feet per second until further notice.

More information on dams in the Tennessee Valley can be found at the TVA’s website.