Top Public High Schools in Alabama

U.S. News and World Report’s released the annual ranking of the nation’s best high schools. According to our news partners at AL.com the ranking is based on academic performance, graduation rates and how well the schools prepare students for college-level courses. Here are the Top 25 schools in the state.

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School (Montgomery) Homewood High School (Homewood) Booker T. Washington Magnet High School (Montgomery) Mountain Brook High School (Mountain Brook) Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School (Montgomery) Oak Mountain High School (Shelby County) Bob Jones High School (Madison) Virgil Grissom High School (Huntsville) New Century Tech Demo High School (Huntsville) James Clemens High School (Madison) Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills) Spain Park High School (Hoover) Hewitt-Trussville High School (Trussville) Hartselle High School (Hartselle) Muscle Shoals High School (Muscle Shoals) Arab High School (Arab) Hoover High School (Hoover) Sparkman High School (Madison) Auburn High School (Auburn) Ramsay High School (Birmingham) Cullman High School (Cullman) Oxford High School (Oxford) Athens High School (Athens) Calera High School (Shelby County) Corner High School (Jefferson County)

Nine schools from across the Tennessee Valley made the top 25.