To share, or not to share? That’s the debate one mother has sparked on the internet

“If I, an adult, walked into the park eating a sandwich, am I required to share my sandwich with strangers in the park?”

That’s the question one mother poses to the world of Facebook. And her post has been shared more than 200,000 times.

The mother form Missouri seems to be dividing the internet as she teaches her son he doesn’t have to share with others.

Alanya Kolberg shared a story to Facebook saying her son took toys to the park to share with a friend he was meeting. But at least six boys, not the person he planned to meet, approached him demanding he share his toys with them.

He was visibly overwhelmed and clutched them to his chest as the boys reached for them. He looked at me. “You can tell them no, Carson,” I said. “Just say no. You don’t have to say anything else.”

When he said no, the children got upset and ran to their parents telling them what happened. That’s when Kolberg put it in adult terms:

If I, an adult, walked into the park eating a sandwich, am I required to share my sandwich with strangers in the park? No! Would any well-mannered adult, a stranger, reach out to help themselves to my sandwich, and get huffy if I pulled it away? No again.

Kolberg asks who is really being rude in the situation at hand? Her son who won’t share with strangers, or the strangers demanding something that doesn’t belong to them.

The goal is to teach our children how to function as adults. While I do know some adults who clearly never learned how to share as children, I know far more who don’t know how to say no to people, or how to set boundaries, or how to practice self-care. Myself included.

The mother closes with this: