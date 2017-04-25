× State Board of Education admits error for incorrect graduation rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-The State Department of Education acknowledges the release of incorrect graduation rate data posted to the State Department of Education’s website last Friday.

According to a news release, State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentance said there were a number of mistakes made which caused superintendents and others to take issue with the graduation rates posted.

Last year the United State Department of Education (USDOE) cited Alabama for including students (special education students) who took and/or followed the Essential/Life Skills Courses Pathway as graduates. Federal guidelines prohibit those students from being counted as graduates because these courses are not fully aligned to Alabama’s academic standards. This year, in an attempt to comply with the federal mandate, the SDE removed courses from transcripts with the Essential/Life Skills designation.

However, due to a lack of seamless statewide course coding, there were numerous courses that contained similar course names (Essential/Life Skills) or codes, but were not the special education courses deemed unacceptable by the USDOE. This resulted in numerous courses being discarded that were indeed valid and acceptable. In some instances, students with well above the necessary course requirements were counted as non-graduates.

Earlier version of the story:

Education leaders are looking into the process through which the state graduation rates are gathered.

Friday, the State Board of Education released numbers for the class of 2016. By lunchtime on Tuesday, those numbers disappeared from their website.

In an exclusive interview with WHNT News 19, School Superintendents of Alabama Executive Director Eric Mackey explains those numbers were released without notice to superintendents and teachers. He says those figures show serious discrepancies.

“There are literally hundreds, maybe thousands, of students listed as non-graduates who did graduate, including 2 valedictorians who are listed as non-graduates,” explained Mackey.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the discrepancy, but Mackey says the State Board of Education acknowledged the issue.

He goes on to say the graduation rates for certain districts dropped by double digits, causing concern in those communities when district educators know those figures aren’t correct.

“In some schools the rate was reported 15-20 points lower than it actually was,” said Mackey. “Some data was correct, that’s where now they want the state board to investigate the source of the problem.”

WHNT News 19 also spoke with Mary Scott Hunter with the State Board of Education, who says she knows the state has much to celebrate, but it’s heartbreaking for students, parents and hardworking educators when they don’t know where they fall after all the effort.

She goes on to say she can’t throw out a number of where the state stands, but that she does not have confidence in any numbers released at this point.

“It’s extremely disappointing when the numbers are not accurate,” she said. “They have gone up, there’s not a question about that, it’s just a question of how much.”

She said the state board is having a work session Wednesday and the graduation rates are on the agenda, and she wants parents to know she will be asking a lot of questions about where the state stands and why this happened.

“An important point is that local school systems have a chance to look the data before it goes public so they can make sure it’s accurate,” Hunter said.

Past Issues

Mackey points out that the state board investigation is a need at this point, especially considering this is the second graduation rate blunder in the last twelve months.

Federal investigators from the Office of Inspector General reviewed state graduation rates last year and determined the class of 2015 rates, touting the state as third highest in the nation, were artificially inflated.

Hunter says transparency is needed because parents and educators should not have to wonder about the figures.

“If the information wasn’t correct, let’s get it corrected and up and out to the public,” she said.