Paint Rocky Valley School presents a resolution to help improve school

PRINCETON, Ala. - "I want the board to recognize how little they've done to support us, but they've worked hard in trying to close us down," said Shadrack McGill, a community member.

People of the community filled Paint Rock Valley's gym for Tuesday night's discussion.

"Ever since this project came about, ever since the first word about Paint Rock Valley School possibly closing; they started working on a plan," said Stacy Prince, a community member.

Paint Rock Valley School created a presentation that included ways they could improve academics, athletics and even financial issues.

"Our fund-raising abilities are limitless. We have so many grant writers in our community who are willing to help us and have come on board to see this school thrive," said Prince.

Many feel that there's so much more that could be done.

"Our local legislators have not been reached out to. Our education budge in the state of Alabama is healthy and I think it's very plausible that we could look at getting an appropriation," said McGill.

And closing the school is a decision that should be well thought out.

"I know the value of a small classroom setting. I know the value of seven kids being taught by one teacher," said Prince.

Support from the board is all they ask to help revive the school.

"I think a big part of that is not having a board that supports us here in times past. With projects that we needed done. Funding that we needed to fund our AG departments, our home economic departments, and put roofs on the lunchroom," said McGill.

The board will vote on closing Paint Rock Valley on Thursday at 1 p.m.