× Operation Green Team hosts city-wide Great American Cleanup and Supply Pickup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Operation Green Team will be hosting a city-wide Great American Cleanup and Supply Pick up on Thursday, April 27.

The event will take place from 11 a.m – 1 p.m. in front of the Huntsville City Hall, rain or shine. They will be giving away Glad Trash Bags, tomato plants and cucumber plants while supplies last.

You will be able to register to win a cedar raised planting box that is perfect for square-foot gardening.

You can volunteer with Operation Green Team to help with the cleanups on Saturday, May 6.

Call (256)532-5326 for more information.

Successful #EarthDay thank you to everyone who came and participated! pic.twitter.com/8BpWW10YCZ — Green Team (@HsvGreenTeam) April 22, 2017