North Sand Mountain celebrates National DNA Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "It's the code of life. DNA makes us what we are, the characteristics we carry, the traits we carry all comes from the DNA.

Teachers at North Sand Mountain School wanted students to celebrate but also understand the science behind DNA.

"They're being able to connect that learning of DNA to this is the reason my eyes are the color they are. This is the reason my hair is the color it is," said Scott Byrum, DNA Day Coordinator.

Through different activities, activities that will hopefully have a lasting impact on these young minds. "They're doing hands on applications that they can put forward in the classroom to help them connect the learning so that it's meaningful," said Byrum.

Students were excited to participate, even before the big day itself.

"I've already had several children yesterday when we were getting set up say to me, when I grow up I want to be a scientist."

All in the name of introducing young minds to the wonders of science and perhaps a successful career.

"Helps coalesce the idea of STEM education. This helps kids become college and career ready later," said Byrum.