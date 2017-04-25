Nicole Jones, Huntsville developer, announces candidacy for State Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nicole Jones, a local commercial real estate developer, has announced her intent to run for Alabama State Senate District 7.

Jones, a Republican, announced her candidacy on Tuesday afternoon.

She released this statement prior to the official announcement:

“Huntsville, Alabama is a city filled with economic opportunity and promise. The key to economic development in the city of Huntsville is by appealing to people who are open to remaining teachable, as those who remain teachable retain their ability to lead. We must continue to attract individuals who have the ability to think critically and execute a vision for our area as well as the entire state.”

Our quality of life, education, and economic diversification have allowed Huntsville and Madison County to rise in the ranks, but what truly separates Huntsville from the rest of the nation are the people within our community. If we continue to work together, we shall continue to see Huntsville prosper.

First and foremost, I work for God. Secondly, I have accepted my assignment to work for you.”