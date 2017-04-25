× Lawyer: Thomas family wishes to “step back” to focus on teen’s recovery

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – A lawyer has released a new statement on behalf of the teen kidnapped from Maury County, Tennessee in March and found last weekend in California.

S. Jason Whatley said Tuesday the community’s outpouring of love and support for the Thomas family has been overwhelming.

“While she was missing, the public prayed and remained vigilant, while law enforcement and the media did their respective jobs of tirelessly searching and keeping this story at the forefront of the public’s thoughts… The family owes each group, law enforcement, the media, and the public, a debt of gratitude that cannot be repaid.”

Whatley said the family felt compelled to offer a few interviews after the 15-year-old’s return, “in recognition that, at this point, the love and concern for the well-being of this child has grown to include millions of people.”

Whatley said the family now wishes to step back in privacy, saying it is time to focus on the teen and her recovery, “which could easily take an extended period of time… at this time they must ask for privacy as they navigate these very important next few weeks and even months.”

The family also asks for continued prayers for the Cummins family. “They too are dealing with extreme loss and sadness. The members of both families mourn that this horrific ordeal ever happened,” Whatley said.

For weeks, WHNT News 19 shared with you the name and pictures of the Tennessee teenager at the center of a nationwide search. We did so to help authorities rescue her. Now that she has been reunited with her family, we will no longer identify her in our stories. We have made this decision out of respect for her and her family’s privacy, as well as for her long-term recovery. The stories we have aired and published will remain unedited in order to preserve their historical accuracy.