Huntsville High baseball manager receives honor on Senior Night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- A baseball diamond has four corners, each one critical to winning a game. But at Huntsville High School, the most important corner isn't on the field.

"Cade's spot in the dugout is over on closest corner to plate, on the bench with a fungo bat in hand," said senior Tyson Lee.

"He gets in that spot and then gets the bat and will bang on the roof as we're hitting," Brandon Aaron says with a smile. "That's just what hes been doing. That's his spot: Cade's Corner."

Cade Hedden was just two years old when his family was involved in a car accident. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, permanently affecting his speech and motor skills. His mother, Stacy Hedden, says it hasn't stopped him from being part of something bigger than himself.

"He's embraced what God has given him and what he can do which is bring joy to everyone situation," said Stacy. "Nobody loves that baseball team more than him."

Playing the game was no longer possible but being part of it still was. So as a freshman, Cade became the Panthers' team manager.

"He's at every practice and every game," said Aaron. "Doing things you don't really see behind the scenes."

"He really helps us out. He gets bands and bars and weights, stuff we use before games. He always carries the team bats and balls," Lee said. "But really he does more than that. He's the life of the dugout."

That's why on Senior Night, Cade was honored among the players. And for the first time in his high school career, Cade got in the game. He took the field as a pinch runner in the second inning against James Clemens.

While his name will never show up in the record books, it will always hang in the dugout. Because without Cade and his corner, the diamond at Panther Field may not shine the same way.

"Cade's taught me how to be happy no matter what," said Aaron. "Our bond goes beyond words."

Cade has taught this team that no matter what hand you've been dealt in life you can overcome it, reach your full potential and just love life everyday," said Lee. "There's more to life than just winning and losing.

Cade has been accepted to Auburn University and will head to the Plains this Fall.