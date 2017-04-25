× GLO Airlines seeks bankruptcy protection: What about Huntsville flights?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – GLO Airlines hasn’t celebrated its first anniversary in Huntsville yet, but the company is already facing financial issues.

Our news partners at Al.com report GLO is seeking bankruptcy protection. We checked this morning about changes to the schedule on the flight to New Orleans, and you can’t select flights out of Huntsville International Airport after Wednesday, April 26.

We expect to hear more from GLO Airlines today about the future of its flight schedule.

The company says its direct air carrier/aircraft operator has “failed on its contractual obligations to deliver quality performance and solid management of GLO’s program to provide air service to chosen markets.”

The company says rather than finding solutions, the air carrier terminated its contract to operate GLO’s program and fly passengers. It added this move put GLO’s operations and finances at risk. GLO Airlines provides nonstop flights between regional markets in the Gulf South.

The first GLO Airlines flight from Huntsville took off on September 30, 2016. It was sold out.

Do you have a flight booked with GLO Airlines out of Huntsville in the near future? WHNT News 19 has contacted the airline for answers to help you.