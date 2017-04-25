Drivers: More big changes coming in South Memorial Parkway construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If your morning or evening commute includes the construction area on South Memorial Parkway, read up — changes are in store later this week.

On Friday, April 28, you’ll see a big shift in traffic in both directions on the Parkway at Martin Road.

Weather permitting, contractors with Reed Construction and Miller & Miller will move drivers headed north and south on the Parkway access roads onto the ramps going up to Martin Road. You’ll stop at the traffic light, and then continue on, going down the ramp and rejoining the Parkway northbound or the Parkway access roads if you’re headed southbound.

This is a big change – you won’t go under Martin Road. This change is to allow construction of a segment of the new mainline, which is expected to take about eight weeks, weather permitting. Normally this would take much longer, but crews are working to get it finished as quickly as possible so traffic won’t have to stop at the lights when crossing Martin Road.

This change is expected to impact rush hour traffic and cause additional delays. Please plan ahead and stagger commute times if you’re able to, or take an alternate route.

Turn signals will be delayed to give precedence to through traffic as follows:

Southbound Memorial Parkway left to eastbound Martin Road and eastbound Martin Road left to northbound Memorial Parkway will be delayed during peak morning hours.

Northbound Memorial Parkway left to westbound Martin Road and westbound Martin Road left to southbound Memorial Parkway will be delayed during peak afternoon hours.

Expect potentially lengthy delays when making left turns at these times. Message boards will be displayed informing motorists of these delays and advising use of alternate routes. Adjustments to signal timing will be made as needed.

“While the diversion of mainline traffic through the Martin Road intersection will present challenges, but it will be short-lived,” said ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett. “ALDOT, the City of Huntsville and the contractors on this project have coordinated to drastically reduce the time frame for this diversion to remain in place. What motorists might have endured for a year or more may be behind us in a matter of weeks.”

After the new mainline segment under Martin Road is constructed, it will be opened to traffic. Mainline traffic will be diverted to and from the service roads south of Boulevard South while overpasses at Byrd Spring Road and Logan Drive/Lily Flagg Road and additional mainline segments remain under construction. Traffic will remain in this configuration for the duration of the project, which began in December 2015 and has a June 1, 2019 deadline, but remains on track for early completion.