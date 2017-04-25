× BREAKING: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR at end of 2017 season

Hendrick Motorsports announced Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire after 18 seasons and more than 600 races in his NASCAR Cup Series driving career at the end of the 2017 season. The team said he shared news with members on Tuesday.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion will discuss his decision in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick will join Earnhardt for the news conference. Earnhardt has driven for Hendrick Motorsports since 2008. The two first met about the driver’s decision on March 29.

42-year-old Earnhardt entered the Cup Series on May 30, 1999 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since then, Earnhardt has captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

Earnhardt will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Earnhardt made his 600th career series start on March 26 at Fontana, California.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for its 2018 team alignment at a later date.