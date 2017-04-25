× Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to speak at United Way info session for Enable Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Caregivers, Extended Family Members and Agency/Service Providers are invited to join the United Way for a free informational session to learn more about Enable Alabama, an ABLE Account Savings Plan for Alabama Citizens.

Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer and plan administrators will be in Huntsville at two convenient times to present the following information:

Enable Basics

Program Features

Impact to Benefits

Next Steps

There will be two sessions from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, April 27 at the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) Community Room.

In December 2014, Congress approved the Achieving Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act authorizing tax-deferred savings accounts for eligible individuals with disabilities. ABLE accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save for qualified disability-related expenses without impacting their eligibility for resource-dependent benefits like SSI and Medicaid. Beginning February 26, 2017, Alabama will offer ABLE accounts to its citizens through its program, Enable Savings Plan Alabama.

If you would like to learn more about Enable Alabama, administrators will be available for limited appointments Thursday afternoon to meet with families interested in one-on-one consultations.

For more information or to register, please visit ucphuntsville.org.