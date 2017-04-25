2 inmates escape Baldwin County work release, 1 from Jackson County

LOXLEY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for two inmates who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center Monday night. They did so around 9:10 p.m.

The missing in mates are Ryan Edward Wilson, who was sentenced for Theft of Property in Jackson County, and Bobby Lee Taylor, who was sentenced for Theft of Property from Elmore County.

Wilson, 29, stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes. As you can see from his picture, Wilson has some kind of tattoo on his neck. He was serving a 2-year sentence.

Taylor, 38, is 5’3″ and weighs 165 lbs. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He also has a number of tattoos. Taylor was serving a 20-year sentence.

If you have seen either of these men. Please call the Alabama Department of Corrections. The phone number is (800) 831-8825.