US Supreme Court refuses to hear Alabama death row inmate’s case

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Tommy Arthur’s case. Arthur is scheduled to be executed next month.

Justices denied a request to re-hear Arthur’s request for certiorari – or review – of his appeal.

The justices turned down an appeal from inmate Tommy Arthur in February of this year. The court blocked Arthur’s execution in November as he waited in a holding cell outside the state’s execution chamber.

Arthur, who was convicted for the 1982 murder-for-hire death of Troy Wicker, has maintained his innocence.

Arthur is set to be executed May 25 at Holman Correctional Facility. He has had seven previous executions over the past 15 years delayed by courts.