UPDATE: NWS Huntsville finds EF-0 tornado damage near Skyline in Jackson County

000

NOUS44 KHUN 241948

PNSHUN

ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-250800-

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

248 PM CDT Mon Apr 24 2017

…NWS Damage Survey for 04/22/17 Tornado Event- Update 2…

.Update…Updated to include the Skyline Tornado event.

.Overview…NWS and EMA survey teams found evidence of an EF-1

tornado near Jones Chapel and straight line wind damage near

Battleground (Cullman County); an EF-0 tornado in the far western

side of Franklin County, Alabama, about 5.5 miles north of Red

Bay, and a microburst near Phil Campbell; and an EF-0 tornado

near Skyline (Jackson County).

.Skyline Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH

Path length/Statute/: 2.19 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 200 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 04/22/2017

Start time: 540PM CDT

Start location: 3 SW Skyline

Start Lat/Lon: 34.79 / -86.15

End date: 04/22/2017

End time: 545PM CDT

End location: 2 S Skyline

End_lat/lon: 34.79 / -86.11

Survey Summary:

NWS Huntsville survey team, in coordination with Jackson County EMA and UAH, found

evidence of an EF-0 tornado near the Skyline area. Damage indicators in the form

of extensive softwood tree damage (uprooted or snapped) were found in the vicinity

of areas north of CR 17 and east of CR 79.

North of CR 17, west of Manning Dr., several trees were snapped looking into

the valley on the south face of Fork Mountain. Damage continued in 150-200 yard

path through Manning Dr. which uprooted several trees in a noticeable convergent

pattern (E to ENE). Peak winds of approx. 85 MPH were observed at this location.

Several trees were uprooted or sustained large limb damage east of Manning Dr. toward

CR 79. The vortex of the tornado appeared to begin to shrink and decrease in strength

near CR 79. A few uprooted trees were noted east of CR 79 in the vicinity of Gizzard

Point Rd.

It is worth noting that some areas outside of the path, mainly to the south, experienced

some tree damage as well. Based off radar signatures, and orientation of debris, this was

caused by straight line winds adjacent to the tornado.

.Western Franklin County Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 5.6 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 720 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 04/22/2017

Start time: 331 PM CDT

Start location: 5.5 N Red Bay

Start Lat/Lon: 34.5184/-88.1365

End date: 04/22/2017

End time: 342 PM CDT

End location: 3.5 NNW Burntout

End_lat/lon: 34.5024/-88.0410

The tornado appeared to develop just east of the

Alabama/Mississippi state line in Franklin County, AL. Heavy tree

damage was noted at the start point which was consistent with a

tornado debris signature and velocity couplet on KGWX radar,

which was about 5.5 miles north of Red Bay, AL. The debris

signature tracked east over heavily forested area that was not

accessible by vehicle. Additional heavy tree damage was located

near the end point which was consistent with the last debris

signature seen on KGWX radar. Satellite data has been requested

and will be used to analyze the remainder of this track but

confidence is high enough in the velocity signature, the tornado

debris signature and the damage to declare an EF-0 tornado. The

majority of the tree damage consisted of small to medium sized

trees snapped, branches twisted with one or two trees uprooted.

Additional damage data was taken over the Mississippi state line

in Tishomingo County and after analysis by forecasters at NWS

Memphis, additional information may be added to this survey.

.Phil Campbell Microburst…

Estimated Peak Wind: 95 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 0.58 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 620 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 04/22/2017

Start time: 408 PM CDT

Start location: 3.6 WNW Phil Campbell

Start Lat/Lon: 34.3639/-87.7709

End date: 04/22/2017

End time: 410 PM CDT

End location: 3.35 NNW Phil Campbell

End_lat/lon: 34.3681/-87.7612

Extensive tree damage was noted on the west side of Highway 43,

about 3.6 miles west-northwest of Phil Campbell, AL. Along the

east side of a creek running parallel to the highway, multiple

trees were snapped along with multiple medium to large trees

completely uprooted. This continued southward on Highway 43 for

approximately 0.58 miles. All trees were noted to generally be

laying towards the north-northeast. Tracking southwest from this

location, an additional tree or two snapped or fallen were noted.

Given the radar data and evidence of a microburst, the start

location was the southwestern most location with the winds

spreading northeast, ending on Highway 43 as little to no damage

was seen on the east side of the highway.

.Jones Chapel Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 4.39 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 200 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 04/22/2017

Start time: 540 PM

Start location: 2.5 NW Jones Chapel

Start Lat/Lon: 34.24/-87.08

End date: 04/22/2017

End time: 555 PM

End location: 1.6 SE Jones Valley

End_lat/lon: 34.18/-87.04

Survey Summary: NWS Huntsville and Cullman County EMA survey team

determined a 200 yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread

straightline wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max

winds were estimated at 100 MPH.

The tornado appeared to develop near the intersection of CR 1043

and CR 1047 where roof damage to a farm house was noted. The

tornado continue near CR 1043 and uprooted several trees before

heavily damaging a farm structure west of the CR 1043 and CR 1082

intersection. Sporatic tree limb damage was noted between CR 1082

and CR 1039 north of Jones Chapel. South of Jones Chapel, several

chicken houses were severely damaged by the tornado before

dissipating near the CR 991/992.

Convergent damage from the uprooted trees north of Jones Chapel

coincided with a tightening rotation velocity gradient from KHTX

which led to the conclusion that a tornado touched town.

.Battleground Straight Line Wind Event…

Peak wind Estimated: 105 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 3.5 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 2400 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: 04/22/2017

Start time: 540 PM

Start location: 3.3 NW Jones Chapel

End date: 04/22/2017

End time: 555 PM

End location: 1 E Jones Valley

Survey Summary: NWS Huntsville and Cullman County EMA survey team

found a large swath of straightline wind damage in the

Battleground area. Significant soft and hardwood tree damage was

noted near CR 1082, CR 1055, and CR 1087 area. Damage appeared to

track south of Jones Valley through CR 988. The wind swath was

approx. 1.5 to 2 miles in width and max winds were estimated at

105 as 2 large barn structures were complete destroyed near CR

1087. Nearly all damage was oriented to the ESE, which was the

general storm motion.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 MPH

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 MPH

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 MPH

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 MPH

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 MPH

EF5…Violent…>200 MPH

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

$$

Barron/Dixon/Nash