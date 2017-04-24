× TODAY: Suspected kidnapper Tad Cummins scheduled for federal court hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A Tennessee Teacher accused of kidnapping his student will be make an appearance in federal court today.

Tad Cummins was captured in a remote cabin in northern California last week after a month-long nationwide search. Authorities say they found Cummins with his 15-year-old former student who was safe. She has since returned to Tennessee where she will be reintegrated into her life and family.

Cummins faces both federal and state charges of kidnapping and sexual contact. If found guilty, Cummins faces at least 10 years in prison.

The arraignment is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. pacific time.

For weeks, we shared with you the name and pictures of the Tennessee teenager at the center of a nationwide search. We did so to help authorities rescue her. Now that she has been reunited with her family, we will no longer identify her in our stories. We have made this decision out of respect for her and her family’s privacy, as well as for her long-term recovery. The stories we have aired and published will remain unedited in order to preserve their historical accuracy.