× Tad Cummins appears in federal court for arraignment

SACRAMENTO, Cal. – The man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from Columbia, TN, is appearing in federal court at this hour.

Tad Cummins was brought to Sacramento, CA, where he is attending his arraignment. His attorney has requested Cummins be taken back to Tennessee to face charges.

Tad Cummins had option of pleading guilty today, and trying to stay in Sacramento. He declined & will be returned to Tennessee "forthwith" pic.twitter.com/FWnnMPjA9Q — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) April 24, 2017

The charge carries a minimum 10 yrs to life. Cummins' attorney "Mr. Cummins looks forward to returning to Tennessee to face these charges." — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) April 24, 2017

Cummins is charged in Siskiyou County, CA, with kidnapping and possession of stolen property. He and his former student were found in a cabin in the area on Thursday morning.

Cummins is being held without bond. He is awaiting extradition to Tennessee, where he will be charged with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

The 50-year-old is also facing the federal charge of transportation of a minor across state lines for criminal sexual intercourse. The charge carries a minimum 10-year sentence.

According to investigators, Cummins refilled a prescription days before leaving Columbia, TN. His wife told investigators he had been prescribed Cialis, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Cummins reportedly left a note for his wife saying he was heading toward Virginia, maybe even the D.C. area. He wrote that he just needed to clear his head and asked her not to call police. Investigators suspect this may have been his way of throwing people off.

The criminal complaint states that Cummins stopped in Oklahoma twice, booking hotel rooms in his own name and even listing his phone number. In both cases, the rooms only had one bed.

Surveillance footage captured the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma. Investigators noted that Cummins bought women’s razors, chocolate and a lubricant typically used for sexual intercourse.

Eventually, authorities caught up to Cummins and the teen in northern California. The cabin they were staying in is tucked away next to a river in a remote part of the county. Officials said the cabin had two cots but no power. They were there for about two days before they were caught.

Cummins’ next door neighbor described him as a nice person who seemed devoted to his family.

Randall Scott said he lived next to the Cummins for a little over a year and spoke to him about his job at the school and the church. He said he was shocked to learn Cummins was wanted for kidnapping.

“That was a total character than what I ever experienced,” Scott said. “Of course we all have to make decisions every day, and I think he made the wrong decision when he chose to leave the state of Tennessee with a 15-year-old girl.”