× Road closures begin today for Panoply preps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To prepare for the Panoply Arts Festival, the Huntsville Police Department will begin closing several streets around Big Spring Park on Monday.

The street closures will last from April 24 to no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

The street closings are as follows:

Monroe Street at the south side of the exit from the circular drive of the VBC Ticket Office. Access to the VBC Ticket Office and VBC Parking Garage will be maintained from Monroe Street.

Williams Avenue from Church Street to Monroe Street.

Monroe Street north of the entrance to the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Panoply begins on Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

WHNT News 19 will be there. We invite you to take part in a fun activity to find our staff at the event.