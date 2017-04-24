River levels expected to rise this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms soaked Tennessee and Alabama this past weekend, dropping as much as 4+ inches in parts of Central Tennessee. Now the rain water is soaking into the ground and making its way back into streams and rivers. This has already caused flooding along the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee Valley Authority reported that the Kentucky Dam turbines were at capacity while excess water was spilling at a rate of 1.1 million gallons per second. That water will flow downstream towards Northern Alabama over the next few days.

There is currently a flood warning for the Tennessee River at Florence, which is still under flood level but is expected to reach flood level Wednesday morning. The river is expected to peak Thursday afternoon at around 19 feet (about 1 foot above flood level).