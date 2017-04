× Police: Shooting in Albertville, condition of victim unkown

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police have confirmed that one person has been injured in a shooting at 1310 High Point Rd.

One victim was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Investigators are on the scene, and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

