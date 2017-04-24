× Police: 2 children found locked in waste container, covered in ants; man charged with child torture

DOTHAN, Ala. – A man is charged with child torture after two children were found locked inside a brick waste container for hours over the weekend.

Dothan police officers were sent to perform a welfare check on 25-year-old Lorenzo McCullogh around 11 p.m. Friday.

Emergency dispatchers informed police that McCullogh was suicidal and was threatening to harm his 2 children, ages 2 and 4.

When police arrived at the home, Neither McCullogh nor the children were at the apartment.

Officers spotted McCullogh walking through the neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers said that McCullogh ran into the back door of another apartment when they attempted to speak to him. Officers found McCullogh hiding in a closet, but the children were still nowhere to be found.

Police launched a massive search that included multiple investigators, patrol officers, a Dothan Fire Department Engine Company and Houston County sheriff’s deputies. Tracking dogs were also brought in to help in the search.

The children were located alive at 2 a.m. Police said they found the children inside a locked brick waste container area at the apartment complex. Both children were covered in ants and taken to the hospital for treatment. Lt. Will Glover said the children – a 2-year-boy and 4-year-old girl- were asleep when police found them.

Authorities said the children were checked out at the hospital and then released to their mother. DHR has developed a safety plan for them.

McCullough is charged with two counts of torture or willful abuse of a child under the age of 19, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. He is being held without bond.

“It was certainly the outcome we were hoping for,” Glover said.