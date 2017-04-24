× Multiple shots fired into UAH building over the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Seven shots were fired into the National Space Science and Technology building, over the weekend, according to UAH spokesman Ray Garner.

No one was hurt or in the building at the time.

Garner says UAH Police have identified this as a “random shooting.”

UAH Police found seven spent Belgian 5.7 millimeter bullet casings along Sparkman Drive. Garner says three bullets pierced building windows, the other four were lodged into the side of the building.

The incident was reported after staff inside the NSSTC found broken windows Monday morning.

Garner says there is no campus surveillance video of the incident and he doesn’t anticipate any further investigation into the matter.