Morgan County inmate charged with arson, accused of setting mattress on fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has charged has charged an inmate with Arson. Investigators say Kenneth Ray Pitts II set a mattress on fire while in custody.

A detention deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office cays Pitts became unruly before setting the mattress ablaze.

The sheriff’s office says no inmates were injured in the fire. All have been escorted to a different cell block for their safety.

Pitts is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond. The Sheriff’s Office has clarified Pitts is charged with Arson 2nd Degree and “a plethora of charges”.